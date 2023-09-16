Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,850.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $11,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,452,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,204.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CLRO stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
