Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO Sells $10,761.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $10,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.94.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
