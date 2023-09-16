Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO Sells $10,761.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $10,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.