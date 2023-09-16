Robert Nicholson Purchases 11,360 Shares of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) Stock

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Nicholson purchased 11,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$10,678.40 ($6,889.29).

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.50.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates through Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

