Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

VZ opened at $33.79 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

