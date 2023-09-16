Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.57. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

