Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $300.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.23 and its 200 day moving average is $258.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

