Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. Lennar also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.75 EPS.

Lennar Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.25. Lennar has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

