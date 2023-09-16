bebe stores, inc. (BEBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 29th

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.
bebe stores Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BEBE opened at $2.71 on Friday. bebe stores has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.
bebe stores Company Profile
