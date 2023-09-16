bebe stores, inc. (BEBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 29th

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEBE opened at $2.71 on Friday. bebe stores has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

