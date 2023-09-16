Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.20. Nucor has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

