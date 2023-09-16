Joystick (JOY) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,524.37 or 1.00020511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

