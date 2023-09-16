OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. OMG Network has a market cap of $64.82 million and $16.74 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003369 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

