Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $87.38

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.63.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

