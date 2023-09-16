Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Plans $0.66 Semi-annual Dividend

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 14.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 60,950.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

