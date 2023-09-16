X Financial (XYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

X Financial Stock Performance

Shares of XYF opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in X Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in X Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in X Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

