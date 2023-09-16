Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

DHY opened at $1.90 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHY. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.