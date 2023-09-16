Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

CHPS stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

