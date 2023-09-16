Orbit International Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Orbit International Stock Performance
ORBT stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Orbit International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.47.
About Orbit International
