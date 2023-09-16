Orbit International Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Orbit International Stock Performance

ORBT stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Orbit International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.47.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

