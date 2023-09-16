Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

UTG stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 131,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

