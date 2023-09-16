Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Announces — Dividend of $0.47

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4725 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47.

ENI has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

E stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.57 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.73%. Analysts expect that ENI will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 12.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ENI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,665,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 148,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on E. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

