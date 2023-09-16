Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 22nd

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0253 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.
Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ UPGR opened at $21.88 on Friday. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $25.66.
