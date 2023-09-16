Kaman Co. (KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 12th

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 96.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE KAMN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $588.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.51 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kaman by 236.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 99.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth $51,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

