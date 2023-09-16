TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on October 6th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.94) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.50. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.00).

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton purchased 26,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £18,637.50 ($23,323.11). Also, insider Wendy Dorey purchased 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,650 ($13,327.49). Insiders have bought 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,050 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

