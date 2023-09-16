UDR, Inc. (UDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on October 31st

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.
UDR has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 357.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.
UDR Stock Down 0.5 %
UDR opened at $38.23 on Friday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.
UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
