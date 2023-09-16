TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.66

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.66 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64.65 ($0.81), with a volume of 8316834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.39 ($0.77).

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.85.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of €0.74 ($0.80) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,128.31%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.