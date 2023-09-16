AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 on October 16th

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 125.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $202.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

