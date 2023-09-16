Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 1236064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.23).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

Featured Articles

