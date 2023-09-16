Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.91

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.91 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.44), with a volume of 942951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.39).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Equals Group from GBX 164 ($2.05) to GBX 176 ($2.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of £215.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,800.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

