Gresham House (LON:GHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,075.00

Shares of Gresham House Plc (LON:GHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($13.45) and last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.33), with a volume of 1426704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,067.50 ($13.36).

Gresham House Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £408.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3,953.70 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,021.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 847.53.

Gresham House Company Profile

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

