Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 1652401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).

Gemfields Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of £161.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.25 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.24.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

