Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Caracal Gold Plc (LON:GCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 7803710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Caracal Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.22.

Caracal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine located in Narok County, Kenya; and the Nyakafuru Gold project comprising 11 granted exploration licenses that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers situated in Lake Victoria Gold Fields, Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caracal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caracal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.