Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,019.20

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,019.20 ($12.75) and last traded at GBX 1,014 ($12.69), with a volume of 256730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,016 ($12.71).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 930.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 848.98. The company has a market capitalization of £453.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

