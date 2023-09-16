Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.76. Approximately 116,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 604,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,023 shares of company stock worth $394,102. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $123,335,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

