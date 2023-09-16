ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 425,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 759,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Specifically, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,457 in the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $14.20 to $16.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 42.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

