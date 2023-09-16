ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 425,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 759,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Specifically, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,457 in the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $14.20 to $16.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

ACM Research Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $853.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

