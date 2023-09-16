Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 5.7%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 709,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,154,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 190,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,189,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after buying an additional 1,281,071 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Altice USA by 23.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,774,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 894,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

