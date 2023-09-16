Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,321,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 802,824 shares.The stock last traded at $21.62 and had previously closed at $21.83.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Premier by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Premier by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 240.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

