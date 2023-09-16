Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.60. 206,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,000,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Trupanion by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trupanion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

