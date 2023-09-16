Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading 6% Higher

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 806,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,609,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $731.61 million, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 738,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 249,269 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 110,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,386,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,364,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 205,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

