Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.60. 206,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,000,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Trupanion Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $260,553.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Trupanion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1,277.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

