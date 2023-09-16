Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,321,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 802,824 shares.The stock last traded at $21.62 and had previously closed at $21.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Premier Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

