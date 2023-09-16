Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $67.06. Approximately 35,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 133,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Cimpress alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $788.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $211,451.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cimpress by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.