iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 355,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 131,325 shares.The stock last traded at $68.60 and had previously closed at $67.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.