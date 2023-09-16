RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 6%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.84. 547,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,396,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get RPC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RES

RPC Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.81.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). RPC had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $415.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RPC by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.