iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 355,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 131,325 shares.The stock last traded at $68.60 and had previously closed at $67.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,989 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after buying an additional 1,584,294 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,876,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,755,000 after buying an additional 512,615 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

