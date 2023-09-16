JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Hits New 1-Year High at $902.00

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 902 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 880 ($11.01), with a volume of 150134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 866 ($10.84).

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market cap of £653.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,513.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 838.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 812.57.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

