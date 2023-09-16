Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 20,454 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 8,880 call options.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after buying an additional 67,629 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $19,557,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,344,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

