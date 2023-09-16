Bilibili Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 41,465 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 158% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,050 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.
View Our Latest Report on Bilibili
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
Bilibili Price Performance
NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.80 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
