Bilibili Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 41,465 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 158% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,050 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bilibili

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.80 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.