Investors Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 13,019 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 129% compared to the average daily volume of 5,677 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XME. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

