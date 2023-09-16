Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 2.6%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. 84,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 445,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Riskified Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Riskified had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $72.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. Analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Riskified by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Riskified by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 337,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $9,587,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

