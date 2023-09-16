Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 75,666 call options on the company. This is an increase of 272% compared to the average daily volume of 20,359 call options.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

